PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Voting will look a bit different on Election Day in Peoria this year.

The Peoria County Election Commission purchased more than 150 voting machines. The new system uses paper ballots and is not connected to the internet.

“We have gone from an all-electronic system to a paper-based system. So that will be a new experience for voters when they walk in. It’s a pretty simple, straightforward system,” said Elizabeth Gannon, assistant executive director of Peoria County Election Commission.

Voters will be given a paper ballot upon check-in. They will then go into a voting booth, fill in the boxes for their chosen candidates, and then take them to the scanning station for them to be dropped into the ballot box. An American flag then appears, confirming the ballot was accepted.

Elections officials said the change was necessary because the existing system was more than 15 years old and needed replacement.

“The old system was at end of life, it was hard to get parts for, so we had to go to a new more modern system,” said Thomas Bride, Executive Director of Peoria County Election Commission.

The $875,000 voting system was paid for using reserve funds, grants, and money allocated by the budget, according to election officials.

Bride and Gannon said the voting system is completely secure, and the paper ballots also serve as a physical paper trail.

“The whole voting system is separate. The computers that we use to create the ballots, to count the ballots, the computers we use to count the vote by mail … none of these are connected to the internet at any point … There’s an incredible amount of security built into the system and then on top of that, we have a paper ballot,” said Bride.

Gannon said paper ballots improve voter confidence.

“I think that moving to a paper-based system gives the voters an extra bit of confidence. We do have that paper backup that we can go to at any part in the process and compare that to the election results,” said Gannon.

“Everybody has a paper ballot and those ballots look the exact same no matter which way you vote,” added Bride.

Gannon expects about 40% turnout at the primary and encouraged residents to come out and vote.

“Voting is a part of our democracy, and you need to be educated, and you need to be a part of the process. So please do your part. Research what’s on the ballot, research who’s running for every race, if they align with your thoughts and beliefs, and get out and vote!” she said.

To request a ballot, call or visit the election commission’s website.

Early voting (in-person and mail) starts May 19.

The general primary election is on June 28.