NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Incumbent Chris Koos has won the mayoral seat for the Town of Normal.

Koos received 52% of the vote and his opponent Marc Tirtilli received 48%.

Before election day, Koos told WMBD he had many goals he wished to accomplish.

“Recovering our economy, getting ourselves back on track, helping our businesses get back on track, and doing things in the community that really bring vitality back to the community,” said Koos.