Normal Town Council’s Scott Preston running for 91st Illinois House seat

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — WMBD/WYZZ/CIProud.com is Central Illinois’ Local Election Headquarters, and the race for Illinois’ new 91st District is heating up.

Scott Preston, who currently serves on the Normal Town Council, announced Tuesday his candidacy for the seat, running as a Republican.

Preston has served on the town’s council for eight years and was the youngest person ever to be elected to a council seat in Normal.

The Bloomington-Normal native said it’s been an honor to serve on the town council and is looking to bring what he’s learned in local government to the statehouse. Preston said the biggest thing Springfield needs is more willingness to work together and put politics aside.

“A lot of what I’ve been able to take from experience and the opportunity to serve in city hall is to try and solve real problems for real people. I think we need more of that in Springfield and I hope to bring that to this 91st District,” Preston said.

The 91st District was drawn after the census and includes mostly McLean County, including the Town of Normal and City of Bloomington. The district also encompasses East Peoria, Washington, Bartonville and some parts of Woodford County.

Preston said he’s wanting to work toward policies that would keep people from leaving the state of Illinois that have “less taxes” and “less government”.

No other Republicans have announced their candidacy yet.

On the other side of the aisle, small business-owner, Karla Bailey-Smith announced in November she’s running as a Democrat for the position.

Former Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner told WMBD back in June of 2021 he’s considering a run for state office, but no formal announcement has been made by the political science professor.