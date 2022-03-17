PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker will not run unopposed for the upcoming primary in June.

Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Beverly Miles officially filed her petitions on Monday, March 14.

“From her military background to her various degrees in healthcare, public service has been the cornerstone of her life in Illinois,” Miles’ website reads.

While there are eight Republican gubernatorial candidates trying to get on the ballot for the primaries, Miles is the only Democratic candidate other than incumbent Pritzker to file.

WMBD spoke with two GOP gubernatorial candidates Tuesday morning after they filed Monday. Jesse Sullivan said he waited until the last day for “strategic reasons.”

WMBD reached out multiple times to Miles for an interview, but did not get a response.

Those interested can read more about our filing period coverage below.

Those looking to learn more about Miles’ background can go to her website here.