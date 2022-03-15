PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — As the filing period wraps up, some candidates waited until the last minute to try and get their names on the ballots, but there is a strategic reason for that.

When filing in the last hour, which was between 4 and 5 p.m. Monday, those candidates will now be placed in a lottery to not be first on the ballot, but last.

Republican Gubernatorial Candidates Jesse Sullivan and Max Soloman filed their petitions in the last hour. WMBD spoke to each candidate Tuesday morning to hear what’s next for them.

Max Soloman (R)

“Another thing I would do, if I’m able to do it by executive order, would be to ban Critical Race Theory in the State of Illinois. And to ban comprehensive sex education, the sexualizing of our kids in public schools,” Soloman said.

Jesse Sullivan (R)

“Right now you can retire, the next day you can be in the legislature lobbying your friends from before. It’s not right. We want to make the strongest ethics reform in the state of Illinois,” Sullivan said.

WMBD also reached out to Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Beverly Miles for an interview, but she did not respond. She filed Monday morning.

If her petitions hold up, she will challenge Gov. J.B. Pritzker in the June primary.