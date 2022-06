(WMBD) — In this year’s most crowded Democratic primary, Rockford meteorologist Eric Sorensen pulled ahead to secure her spot on November’s ballot against Republican Esther Joy King.

Sorensen secured more votes than his five Democratic challengers, including former state representative Litesa Wallace, Rockford alderman Jonathan Logemann, and community advocate Marsha Williams.

Incumbent US Rep. Cheri Bustos announced in 2021 that she would not be seeking reelection.