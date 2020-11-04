Patrick O’brian wins race for Fulton County Clerk

Your Local Election Headquarters

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FULTON COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Patrick O’brian (R) won the race for Fulton County Clerk Tuesday.

According to the Fulton County, O’brian won with 66.1% of the vote.

This story will be updated.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 IN CENTRAL ILLINOIS

Trending Stories

Latest Local News

More Local News