Pekin Mayor and State Representative looking for another term

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois State Representative Mark Luft announced on Wednesday that he will seek another term in office.

Luft will run for the new 93rd Illinois House District. He was elected to the 91st District in January 2021.

The representative wears two hats, also serving as the Mayor of Pekin since 2019.

Luft said his goals are to find common ground in order to achieve better outcomes in local communities.

“The communities in my district are my priority. Effective conservative leadership matters, and I’m proud to bring people together to serve our district. My priorities are growing our local economy, protecting parents’ rights, cleaning up corruption, and supporting our law enforcement officers.” Mark Luft, State Representative, Pekin Mayor

Parts or all of Fulton, Henry, Knox, Peoria, Stark, and Tazewell counties are included in the new 93rd District.