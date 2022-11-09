PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Voters have chosen to eliminate the position of Peoria County Auditor, meaning that current auditor Jessica Thomas is out of a job come December 2024.

“Shall Peoria County eliminate the internal Office of County Auditor when Peoria County already has an external Auditor as required by state law? This would be a cost savings of approximately $150,000 annually,” the referendum read.

30% of voters chose to keep the office while 70% of voters were in favor of its elimination.

“Thank you to everyone who participated in the electoral process today. Your right to elect an auditor, which is provided for in state statute, is what this fight has been about. The battle for your right is not over,” said Thomas in a statement Tuesday night.