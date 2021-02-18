Peoria City Council District 2 candidate James Kemper prioritizing economic and population growth, no new taxes

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – This week we are getting to know the candidates running for Peoria City Council District 2.

One of the candidate vying for the District 2 seat is James Kemper.

Kemper currently operates an architectural firm in downtown Peoria.

His purpose for running is trying to bring back the feeling of a bustling area to the 2nd District.

“That energy, that something special about Peoria, I loved it and I want to see it come back and I do think that we can do that. Not just on Main Street, but on University, on Sheridan, and on Knoxville,” he said.

Kemper is prioritizing no new taxes, economic and population growth, and a commitment to public safety.

“We need to expand the base our population, our tax base. We do not need to tax more, no more new fees. Let’s bring people to Peoria. Let’s bring businesses to Peoria. Let’s make it thrive,” he said.

Improving Peoria’s infrastructure and connectivity are other goals for Kemper.

“I look at some of these streets and they seem a bit worn, and I think the city can help that out. When we fix roads, not only just fix the roads but let’s do the sidewalks, bury those unsightly power lines,” he said.

He also said the city should also work to attract millennials doing remote work from big cities.