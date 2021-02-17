Peoria City Council District 4 candidate Steve Kouri: “I will be an employee of the people”

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Steve Kouri is no stranger to beating expectations.

Born with cerebral palsy, he overcame the odds to graduate from college and law school, become an attorney, served on multiple local boards, and now, a bid for Peoria City Council.

The son of Peoria County Judge Stephen Kouri, he has lived in the 4th District his entire life. He said he knows what the district needs, what sidewalks and streets need repair, and has ideas for bringing businesses to the city.

“One of my passions and hobbies is public service. I feel like I’m serving people and doing a lot of good for them,” he said.

An attorney with his own practice, Kouri is also the chairman of the Peoria Liquor Commission. Previously, he served on the city’s Zoning Board of Appeals.

Kouri said District 4 has multiple sports complexes, like Peoria Stadium and Louisville Slugger Sports Complex, that could use incentives to host youth tournaments on a weekly or monthly basis, as a way to boost revenue and bring people to the area.

In addition to economic development, Kouri’s plan prioritizes not raising taxes, investing in public safety, and more opportunities for minorities and the disabled.

He said part of the city’s $200 million budget should be put towards retaining personnel at the fire and police departments, which he said have been “cut to the bone.”

“People should vote for me because I know the 4th district, I grew up in the neighborhood…I will be an employee of the people,” Kouri said.

For more information, visit Kouri4CityCouncil.com. Early voting is underway for the primary election on Feb. 26.