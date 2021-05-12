Peoria City Council looking to fill empty at-large seat

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria City Council is starting to accept applications to fill a vacant at-large council seat Wednesday.

According to a press release from Peoria’s Strategic Communications Manager Stacy Peterson, the vacancy came to be after at-large Council Member Dr. Rita Ali was elected mayor.

The city council is asking anyone interested to submit a cover letter, resume, and any other material one would wish the Council to consider by 5 p.m. on May 19.

All who apply must be a Peoria resident over the age of 18. The individual must not owe any taxes or debts or have been convicted of any infamous crimes, bribery, perjury, or other felonies.

Those interested in applying for the appointment should submit their materials to Michelle King at city hall, or by email at mking@peoriagov.org.

All submissions will be posted to the city’s website.

The appointment term is expected to begin no later than July 3, 2021, and will terminate on May 2, 2023.