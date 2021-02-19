Peoria District 3 city council candidate Gale Thetford supports small businesses, encourages start-ups in city

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Gale Thetford is seeking the District 3 seat she once held for two terms.

Since her time on the city council, Thetford has served on boards for Illinois Central College, Heartland Health Services, the Peoria Housing Commission, and Cornstock Theatre.

She said that experience will help her better advocate for neighborhoods now.

Thetford was a council member from 1997 to 2005. She said she wants to continue to fight for small businesses and encourage start-ups to locate in Peoria.

She also wants to protect Peorians from tax increases.

Instead, she said she would like to look at funding from private, state, and federal sources to address the city’s needs.