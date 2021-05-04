Peoria mayoral recount postponed after Montelongo team requests more information

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The discovery recount for the Peoria mayoral race is postponed until Monday, according to Executive Director of the Peoria Election Commission Thomas Bride.

The Montelongo team requested additional information for the recount, meaning the commission needs more time, Bride said.

“There was a request that came that we weren’t prepared for… It’s going to take us a couple days to get through that,” he said.

Bride said the team initially only requested counting the ballots but is now requesting a closer look at ballot applications and affidavits for the requested precincts.

In his petition for a discovery recount, Montelongo requested recounts in 23 precincts: 4, 7, 10, 11, 12, 16, 19, 20, 38, 49, 52, 54, 58, 59, 61, 63, 64, 65, 66, 67, 71, 77, and 83.

Bride said the discovery recount does not affect the outcome of the race, and Rita Ali will be sworn in as scheduled.

“Discovery recount doesn’t change anything, its very much, exactly, like discovery in a court case, where you’re talking, you’re interviewing people, you’re looking at stuff… If they still think there is an issue, they can then go to court to bring a court case in circuit court to challenge the election,” he said.

The discovery recount will begin at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 10.