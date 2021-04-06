Peoria voters are not in favor of increasing property taxes for fire, police pensions

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria City taxpayers are not in favor of increased property taxes to fund police and fire pensions, according to Tuesday night’s election turnout.

In regard to increasing police pension, 79.3% of voters said no. In regard to fire pension, 74% of voters said no. Both measures failed.

Back in December, Peoria City Council voted 7-4 to officially ask the public if the City of Peoria should increase its existing fire pension tax levy on an annual basis to fully fund fire and police pensions.

Denise Moore said in a December council meeting that if the public voted no, then the city can move on and look at other avenues.