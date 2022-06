(WMBD) — Tom DeVore came out on top in today’s Republican primary for the office of Attorney General, sending him to face incumbent Kwame Raoul in November’s general election.

DeVore is best known in downstate Illinois for litigating cases against COVID-19 mitigations such as stay-at-home orders and mask mandates.

DeVore’s vote count surpassed those of Republican challengers Steve Kim and David Shestokas, and Kim conceded the race before it was officially called.