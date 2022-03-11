PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Republican gubernatorial candidate Richard Irvin made a stop in Peoria on Friday to meet and greet with locals.

Irvin currently serves as mayor of Aurora, the second largest city in Illinois.

Locals gathered at Kelleher’s Irish Pub and Eatery to hear from Irvin about his goals if elected governor.

“I’m running because we’re going to make a difference. We’re going to take Illinois back. Right now, Illinois is dealing with many issues. Crime is out of control, taxes and spending is out of control, corruption is out of control and our next governor has to be able to address that,” he said.

Irvin said his biggest priorities are controlling crime, taxes and public corruption.

“We all know that no one wants to come to a city where there’s violence, where there’s crime, [where] they don’t feel safe,” he said. “A leader is a person that’s collaborative, that works with the other leaders in Illinois and once all the cities rise, the state itself rises.”

Irvin, a former community-based prosecutor, said his experiences as a lawyer and mayor have prepared him for the role.

“As a prosecutor, I’ve worked side by side with the police. I’ve worked in the community taking our streets back. Arresting criminals, gang bangers, drug dealers, and wife beaters,” he said.

Irvin said Aurora used to record 30 murders per year and was one of most violent cities in state, but not anymore.

“Now WalletHub says Aurora is the sixth safest large city in America. Aurora is just Peoria, just like Rockford. Just like all the other cities that have issues. If we can fix them in Aurora we can fix them in every city in our state,” he said.

Irvin’s running mate is State Rep. Avery Bourne (R-Morrisonville).