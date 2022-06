(WMBD) — Tazewell County Treasurer Mary Burress has lost to local anesthesiologist Bill Hauter in their race to represent the newly drawn 87th House district.

The district previously included parts of Tazewell, Logan, and Menard counties. The redrawn district now reaches parts of Tazewell, McLean, Logan, Macon, and Dewitt counties.

Dr. Hauter will run unopposed in November’s general election.