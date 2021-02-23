Tim Riggenbach, Gale Thetford moving forward to April 6 Peoria District 3 election

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Incumbent Timothy Riggenbach and candidate Gale Thetford will move onto the April 6 Peoria District 3 election after securing the majority of votes in their primary election Tuesday night, Feb. 23.

Riggenbach led with 50.6% of the vote while Thetford held 36.8%.

Going after his fourth term, Riggenbach has been a member of the Peoria City Council representing District 3 since 2009. He has helped 30 new residences get constructed by Peoria Opportunities Foundation.

He said there are many existing and upcoming projects happening in the East Bluff that he is proud of and wants to continue supporting, such as OSF redeveloping the Cub Food location, the 30 new residences being constructed by Peoria Opportunities Foundation, and improving Nebraska Avenue from Knoxville over to Wisconsin.

Thetford has once held her seat on the Peoria City Council for two terms from 1997 to 2005. Since her time on the city council, Thetford has served on boards for Illinois Central College, Heartland Health Services, the Peoria Housing Commission, and Cornstock Theatre.

She said she wants to continue to fight for small businesses and encourage start-ups to locate in Peoria. She also wants to protect people from tax increases.

Lawrence Maushard received 12.5 % of the vote.