Rita Ali apparent winner of Peoria mayoral race, Montelongo filing for a recount

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Dr. Rita Ali is the apparent winner of the Peoria Mayoral Race Tuesday, April 20.

The final count from the Peoria Election Commission shows Ali has 8,240 votes in her favor and Jim Montelongo 8,197 in his.

Ali is ahead by 43 votes, a two vote increase from the last update Friday, April 16.

Montelongo has filed for a recount due to the closeness of the race, according to a press release. His attorneys are also awaiting requested video footage from the Peoria Election Commission.

As outlined in a letter sent to the Peoria County State’s Attorney which represents the Peoria Election Commission, “Montelongo’s campaign continues to be concerned about the Election Commission’s blatant refusal to keep records and count ballots in a manner mandated by statute.”

The Peoria Election Commission had continued to count ballots that were postmarked by election day. Any votes that were received within two weeks were still counted.

The results will be certified by the Election Commission Wednesday, April 21.