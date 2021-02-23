Rita Ali, Jim Montelongo moving onto April 6 Mayoral Election

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Rita Ali and Jim Montelongo have earned the most votes in the 2021 primary election, meaning they will move onto the Peoria Mayoral Election on April 6.

Ali received 39.1% of the vote while Montelongo received 24.1%.

Ali is the Illinois Central College Vice President of Workforce and Diversity and is also a consultant/workshop instructor at the Neighborhood Academy. She secured more than $50 million in grants to support academic success and workforce training as well as development projects.

She is on a number of boards, including the Peoria Advisory Committee on Police Community-Relations, the Central Illinois Friends Board of Directors, and the Peoria Citizens Committee for Economic Opportunity.

Montelongo is serving his second term on the Peoria City Council representing District 4. He is the founder of the Advanced CADCAM Service Corporation and helped create hundreds of jobs in Peoria.

He is also on the Greater Peoria Hispanic Chamber of Commerce board.

Sid Ruckriegel received 18.9% of the vote while Chama St. Louis received 9.1%. Andres Diaz received 8.9% of the vote.