Rodney Davis wins US House District 13 seat

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Democratic incumbent Rodney Davis has defeated Betsy Dirsksen Londrigan (R) for the U.S. House District 13 seat.

Dirsksen Londrigan previously lost to Davis in 2018 by a mere 2,000 votes.

Davis has held his seat since 2012 and been active in lowering taxes, upgrading highways, waterways, railways and aviation systems.

This story will be updated.

