Schertz, Tolan, & Hill win race for Woodford County Board District 1

WOODFORD COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) –Johnathan Earl Schertz (R), Donald Tolan (R), and Richard Hill (R) won the race for Woodford County Board District 1 Tuesday.
According to Woodford County, Schertz received 34.9% of the vote, Tolan received 29.4% of the vote, and Hill received 24.9% of the vote.
Their opponent Mike Dunlap received 10.8% of the vote.
