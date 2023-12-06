SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Eleven statehouse races touching central Illinois counties won’t have March 19, 2024, primary challenges and, of those, only two are shaping up to be contested in the general election on Nov. 5.

The last day to submit petitions to the Illinois State Board of Elections was on Monday.

The two legislative seats with races are the 74th and the 91st, both featuring first-time incumbents who were elected in 2022.

In the 74th, Rep. Bradley Fritts, a Republican from Amboy, will be challenged by David L. Simpson, a Democrat from Shabbona.

In the 91st, Rep. Sharon Chung, a Democrat from Bloomington, will be challenged by Desi Anderson, a Republican from Carlock.

Incumbents that won’t be challenged in 2024 are Jehan Gordon-Booth, D-Peoria, who is the speaker pro tempore and has served since 2009; Ryan Spain, R-Peoria, who has served since 2017; and Travis Robert Weaver, R-Edwards, who is in his first term.

Other incumbents going unchallenged are Dan Swanson, R-Alpha, who has served since 2017; William E. Hauter, R-Morton, elected in 2023; Norrine K. Hammond, R-Macomb, who has served since 2010; Christopher C.D. Davidsmeyer, R-Murrayville, who has served since 2012; Jason Bunting, R-Emington, who was elected in 2023; and Wayne Rosenthal, R-Morrisonville, who served 2011 to 2015 and then was elected again in 2023.