MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — David Shane was elected Mayor of the City of Chenoa Tuesday.
David Shane received 51% of the vote, Christopher Wilder received 43% of the vote and Jonathan Dassow received 6% of the vote.
Wilder was the incumbent.
