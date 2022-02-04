Sharon Chung announces run for state representative in 91st District

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A McLean County board member, educator, and mom has thrown her hat in the ring to be the state representative in the 91st District.

Sharon Chung wrote in the announcement that her focus will be on strengthening healthcare and education, providing tax relief, and building a stronger middle class.

“I’m choosing to raise my family in our region because I believe it is a great place to live and work in. I want to make it even greater, and I’m ready to do the work to be a strong voice for our communities and families.” sharon chung

Chung joined the McLean County Board in 2018, and, “has worked to increase public transparency, strengthen local public health, and stand up for members of organized labor.”