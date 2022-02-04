Sharon Chung announces run for state representative in 91st District

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A McLean County board member, educator, and mom has thrown her hat in the ring to be the state representative in the 91st District.
Sharon Chung wrote in the announcement that her focus will be on strengthening healthcare and education, providing tax relief, and building a stronger middle class.
Chung joined the McLean County Board in 2018, and, “has worked to increase public transparency, strengthen local public health, and stand up for members of organized labor.”
“While a lot of politicians just talk, I have been focused on getting things done in my community, whether it was rallying of support of getting more money to our local public schools, supporting organized labor, or being a local voice for my community on the County Board. I’ve gone door-to-door to hear what people actually need and what they expect from their elected officials, and I’m going to take that experience to Springfield to put our families first.”Sharon chung