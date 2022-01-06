Spence Morris announces run for 17th district congressional seat

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Resident Spence Morrice announced that he will be running for Illinois’s 17th district congressional seat.

According to a press release, Morris stated that he chose to run after discussing the issues facing the 17th district with his friends and family.

After talking with friends, relatives and my fiancé about the issues we are facing here in the newly drawn 17th Congressional district, I’ve decided I can no longer sit ideally by. Our educational system is in desperate need of reform, we live in a state where both jobs and people continue to move out year after year. A healthcare system that forces seniors to choose between food or medicine, is a healthcare system that I can’t allow to continue any longer. I find that too few politicians are willing to address the homeless crisis facing Illinois and the country as a whole troubling. For these reasons, and with the love and support of my family and friends, I announce my candidacy for the 17th Congressional district. Together with your help, we can solve these problems that have continued to plague our nation. It is my desire to launch a campaign that will be energetic and help raise the level of debate in the country. Thank you for your time, and future support as we work for a better Illinois. Spence Morris

According to Morris’s campaign page, he plans to pursue policies that address the need for significant investments to bring high-paying, stable jobs to revitalize struggling economies across the district. He also plans to focus on healthcare and the rising costs of prescription medications.

More information and updates are available on Morris’s Facebook page and campaign website.

Cheri Bustos (IL-17), who currently holds the seat, announced that she will not be running for another term.

Morris will be running against several others, including Esther Joy King, Charlie Helmick, Litesa Wallace, and Jonathan Logemann.