PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria resident has dropped out of the race for Illinois’ 17th Congressional District.

Spence Morris confirmed the news Wednesday, saying he had to withdraw from the race due to “personal health issues.”

“I really wish I could’ve stayed in the race, but it was the best decision for myself and my family. I hope my supporters and the people of the 17th District understand,” he said.

Morris announced his candidacy for U.S. Sen. Cheri Bustos (D-IL) seat in January. Bustos announced that she will not be running for another term.

With Morris out of the race, there are still candidates facing off in the Democratic Primary, including:

Jonathan Logemann

Jacqueline McGowan

Linda McNeely

Angie Normoyle

Eric Sorensen

Litesa Wallace

Marsha Williams

Two Republicans are set to face off in the June primaries, including: