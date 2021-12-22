State Rep. Keith Sommer announces retirement from Illinois General Assembly in 2023

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — State Rep. Keith Sommer (R-Morton) has announced Wednesday he will not run for reelection as the 88th House District representative and will retire from the Illinois General Assembly in January 2023.

Since being elected to the Illinois House in 1998, Sommer has been advocating for the people of Central Illinois. The representative was a strong advocate for smaller government, local control, and better opportunities for children, a philosophy that would be reflected by his advocacy for adoption issues, foster care issues, and children with dyslexia.

“It’s been an honor to serve, but it’s time for me to step away and encourage others who wish to represent these amazing communities,” Sommer said. “I can’t begin to thank the thousands of people who have supported me in ways, large and small, especially my family.”