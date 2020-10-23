State Rep. Keith Sommer talks Springfield instability, authored legislation

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Republican State Representative Keith Sommer was elected to the Illinois House of Representatives in 1999.

He said Friday, “the atmosphere in Springfield has changed as has our society recently. We used to have a spirit of cooperation, working together. Unfortunately in recent years, we’ve seen instability and that lack of cooperation. I want to see that return.”

The full interview is shown above.

Sommer’s opponent for the 88th district is Ken Allison.

