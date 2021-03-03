State Sen. Michael Hastings announces bid for Illinois Secretary of State

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. (WMBD) — Sen. Senator Michael Hastings (D-Frankfort) on Wednesday, March 3, announced his bid for secretary of state.

Hastings pledged to serve working-class families across the state. He has already raised more than $500,000 for his campaign, according to a press release.

Among his many priorities, Hastings wants to expand online services, promote economic development, strengthen voter and consumer protections, and expand organ donor awareness.

Hastings praised Secretary of State Jesse White, “as a leader who has forever left his mark through his integrity and exemplary service to our country and state.” White is not running for re-election.

Hastings’ announcement coincided with an endorsement from the Chicago Regional Council of Carpenters Union, stating his, “decision to run for secretary of state is a boon to working families and a win for voters who expect candidates to be honest, level-headed and hard-working.”

Hastings has served as state senator for Illinois’ 19th District since 2013.

An Army veteran, Hastings received a Bronze State Medal for his service in Iraq. He lives in Frankfort with his wife and two children.

The election will be held on Nov. 8, 2022.