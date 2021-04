PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Stefanie Tarr has been elected Peoria City Clerk Tuesday, April 6.

Tarr won with 53.8% of the vote, while her opponent Shawn Allen earned 46.2% of the vote.

Tarr was the Chief Deputy City Clerk for the City of Peoria, and plans to continue to improve, promote and educate for open and transparent city government.