PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Stephen Kouri and Andre Allen won the Peoria Council District 4 Primary Election with 50.4% and 43% of the vote Tuesday, Feb. 23.

Kouri is the son of Peoria County Judge Steve Kouri and serves on the Peoria Liquor Commission. Kouri hopes to encourage economic growth and make the community safer.

Allen serves on Peoria’s Police-Community Relations Advisory Committee and the Peoria Area Chamber of Commerce.

Patricia Melaik received 6.6% of the vote.