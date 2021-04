PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Stephen Morris has been elected treasurer of the City of Peoria Tuesday, April 6.

Morris received 51% (7,494) of the votes, and Brooke Petty Sommerville received 49% (7,319).

Morris is a member of the Peoria County Board and is the co-founder of the Habecker & Morris Law Firm. Morris is also a member of the Peoria County and Illinois State Bar Association.