Steve Kouri withraws from Peoria City Council District 4 race

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria City Council candidate Steve Kouri is ceasing his campaign for the city’s District 4 council seat after being appointed to the Illinois Human Rights Commission by Gov. J.B. Pritzker Monday, March 8.

Kouri made the announcement in a press release stating his appointment is “temporary until approved by the Illinois Senate.”

“I’m honored to be appointed to one of the most important commissions in the State of Illinois, and thank Gov. Pritzker for the opportunity to represent the people,” Kouri said. “The decision to accept the appointment came after a great deal of thoughtful consideration, input from supporters, and prayer because I was looking forward to serving the people of the 4th District where I’ve lived my entire life. However, appointment to the Human Rights Commission will allow me to serve a larger constituency, including the disabled and those with special needs.

During the primary election on Tuesday, Feb. 23, Kouri was able to move onto the general election with 50.4% of the vote. Opponent Andre Allen received 43% of the vote and Patricia Melaik received 6.6% of the vote.

“Words cannot describe how grateful I am to so many who’ve done so much for me. I trust each one will understand the reasons for my decision to accept the statewide appointment to the Human Rights Commission and why I am ceasing our campaign for the April 6 election,” Kouri said.

Kouri mentioned money donated to his campaign will be returned.

Peoria County Election Commission Executive Director Thomas Bride said he has not heard from Kouri yet, so Kouri is still on the ballot. Bride said Kouri has until Wednesday, March 10, to hear back from him, and after that, ballots will be printed out.

If Kouri gets taken off the ballot, Bride said city council candidate Andre Allen will be the only name on the ballot for District 4, and if that is the case, Allen will win the seat unopposed.