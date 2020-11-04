MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Susan Schafer won the race for McLean County Board District 9 Tuesday.
According to the McLean County Election Authorities, Schafer won with 52.7% of the vote.
Latest Headlines
- Dan Brady wins Illinois House of Representatives District 105 seat
- Susan Schafer wins race for McLean County Board District 9
- Lea Cline wins race for McLean County Board District 8
- Jacob Beard wins race for McLean County Board District 7
- Benjamin Webb wins race for McLean County Board District 4