PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Tazewell County officially has a seat at the state legislative level.

Tazewell County Clerk John Ackerman was appointed to the Illinois Association of County Clerks and Recorders legislative committee, which works to advance legislation related to recorders, clerks and elections.

“It allows the elected official to have a voice in the process of making laws and advocate for desires of the county,” said Ackerman.

The position was previously held by Tom Bride, executive director of Peoria County Election Commission.