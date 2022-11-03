PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Tazewell County Clerk John Ackerman wants to make sure everyone is on the same page ahead of Election Day.

Ackerman said they are expecting poll watchers at every polling location, which has never happened in Tazewell County before.

“It’s just not something that’s heard of here in Tazewell County. We may get a couple locations maybe, but for every location to have one is unprecedented,” he said.

For that reason, he wants to get ahead of any misinformation or misunderstanding that may arise on Election Day.

“I wanted the word out that we do have plans and procedures in place in how to mitigate those items should they take place,” he said.

Ackerman said poll watchers are welcome and encouraged, but need to know their role is observation only.

“The election judges are the authority at the polling location. The poll watchers can observe everything that’s taking place, but they have no ability to actually perform any task. So they can bring to the election judges attention and request they consider this or consider that, but their limitation is they are observers only,” he said.

Ackerman also reminded poll watchers they are not allowed to violate the Election-Free Zone at polling locations. That means political propaganda and any form of electioneering is forbidden within 100 feet of polling locations.