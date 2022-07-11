TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Monday, Tazewell County State’s Attorney Stewart Umholtz officially filed his letter of resignation, meaning the position of Tazewell County State’s Attorney will be on the 2022 General Election ballot in November.

In his resignation letter, Umholtz said he was the only candidate nominated for resident circuit court judge of the 10th Judicial District, meaning he is running unopposed in November.

Umholtz endorsed Chief Assistant Kevin Johnson to pick up where he left off.

“I know that [Johnson] has the training, qualifications and experience to address, as State’s Attorney, the difficult issues which continue to confront law enforcement and the citizens of Tazewell County. Even more importantly, Kevin Johnson has the good judgment and wisdom to serve justice in our community,” Umholtz wrote.

Umholtz’s resignation is effective Nov. 30.