Tim Butler wins Illinois House of Representatives District 87 seat

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Tim Butler, the Republican incumbent for District 87 of the Illinois House of Representatives, has won the electoral race against challenger Angel Sides.

Butler is a Peoria native and has held his seat since 2015. He previously served as District Chief of Staff to Ray LaHood and Rodney Davis.

