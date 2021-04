PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Tim Riggenbach has won Peoria Council District 3 seat Tuesday, April 6.

Riggenbach won with 59.5% of the vote, while his opponent Gale Thetford received 40.5%.

Riggenbach has been serving as the 3rd District Council member since 2009. Riggenbach said there are several East Bluff projects he hopes to continue working on, such as improving Nebraska Ave. from Knoxville to Wisconsin.