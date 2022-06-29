(WMBD) — Out of four Republicans competing to represent Illinois’ 105th district, Dennis Tipsword came in first place in today’s primary election.

The seat was previously held by Deputy House Minority Leader Dan Brady, who is not seeking reelection as he is running for another position.

The 105th district used to begin outside of Downs, and stretched East and North to Fairbury. The redrawn district now starts on the outskirts of Bloomington, dips into Washington, runs up through Chillicothe, and ends past Henry.