BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Tom Crumpler has won Bloomington Council’s Ward 9 seat Tuesday, April 6.

Crumpler won with 951 votes (51%). Their opponent Jim Fruin had 932 votes (49%).

Crumpler has lived in Bloomington for over 20 years, and has worked at Illinois State University since 1999. Crumpler wants to ensure families have access to core services, public safety, and a healthy infrastructure.