Two candidates announce run for seat on McLean County Board District 8

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Two candidates throw their hats into the ring for a spot on the McLean County Board representing District 8.

The first candidate, current McLean County Board member, Lea Cline, announces her bid for reelection. Cline is in her second year on the board for District 8. Cline is a Democratic candidate from Bloomington, IL, who serves on the Transportation, Land Use and Development committees. She also currently serves on the Legislative subcommittee.

My time on the County Board has been both busy and unusual. The Covid pandemic meant meeting remotely and fewer opportunities to interact. However, we have made some big strides, namely putting the redistricting process into the public’s hands in 2020, rather than allowing backroom deals to determine voter representation. I’m dedicated to continuing my advocacy for our historic neighborhoods and infrastructure, and the improvement of services for our community’s most vulnerable residents.” Lea Cline, McLean County Board Member & Candidate for McLean County Board District 8



The second candidate is Democrat Jeanne (Jeannie) Biles, who is seeking to fill Shayna Watchinski’s seat on the McLean County Board. Shayna Watchinski has represented District 8 on the McLean County Board since 2018 and will not seek reelection for 2022. Watchinski endorses Jeannie Biles run for board member seat, sharing similar concerns for improving mental health resources in the area and ensuring the McLean County nursing home remains an option for families in the community.