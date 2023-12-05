SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Only a handful of state legislative seats in central Illinois will be contested in the March 19, 2024, primary election.

Based on the responses by two experienced politicians who opted not to run this cycle, it appears that the elongated geography resulting from the 2021 redistricting is keeping candidates on the sidelines.

State Sen. Win Stoller, a Republican from Germantown Hills, announced on Aug. 29 that he would not seek re-election in District 37, which was redrawn and stretches from Woodford County to parts of DeKalb, Lee, Whiteside and Ogle counties. His district’s main office is in Dixon.

While saying he never intended to be a career politician, Stoller said the travel to serve this far-flung district means “putting in a demanding schedule to serve my constituents.”

On Monday, Washington Mayor Gary Manier said he wouldn’t be filing for Senate District 53, even though he announced a run back in September. His intention was to seek the seat being vacated by appointee Tom Bennett.

The district’s 13 counties stretch east to west from the Indiana border to Bureau County, but zig-zags north to south from Channahon to Paxton and to the outskirts of Normal.

“I have concluded that the commitment of my time and energy in seeking the nomination for the upcoming primary election is not compatible with my current commitment to serve the citizens of Washington, Illinois,” Manier wrote, in part.

The geographic center of District 37 is reflected in the three Republicans who are running to fill Stoller’s vacancy – all are from towns north of Interstate 80.

Meanwhile, the four Republicans running in District 53 are from Pontiac, Channahon, Watseka and Gridley.

Here is a look at contested primaries based on petitions filed with the Illinois State Board of Elections.

Senate 37:

This all-Republican field features two from Dixon and one from Geneseo.

Li Arellano Jr. served two four-year terms as mayor Dixon, running on a record of fiscal reform in the aftermath of the $54 million embezzlement by former city controller Rita Crundwell. He owns and operates restaurants in the Sauk Valley and serves with U.S. Army Reserves.

Chris Bishop is in his second term as a member of the Dixon city council, who also advocated for the reforms that resulted in Dixon hiring a city manager. He is a former educator who now works in the private sector.

Tim Yager is a farmer and former wireless company entrepreneur, serving on the Henry County Board and the Henry County Farm Bureau Board. He resides on a farm outside Geneseo and serves on an agriculture advisory council for U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood.

Senate 53:

Gibson City’s Bennett served out the remainder of the term left by the resignation of Jason Barickman. Four candidates are in the primary.

Jesse Faber is an agricultural teacher and FFA advisor at Pontiac Township High School. He has a master’s degree from the University of Illinois and a doctorate from the University of Missouri. He serves on the Livingston County Farm Bureau Board and is a member of LaHood’s agriculture advisory council.

Chris Balkema is chairman of the Gundy County Board, a position he has had for six years. He has served on the board for 13 years. He cites the county’s four straight years of property tax levy reductions as a sign of his fiscal stewardship. He is a 30-year career employee of Caterpillar.

Susan Wynn Bence is president of the Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce and served three terms on the Iroquois County Board before being elected president of the Illinois Federation of Republican Women. She was Bennett’s chief of staff when he was a state representative and served as a legislative liaison for former Lt. Gov. Evelyn Sanguinetti.

Mike Kirkton was a Livingston County Board member from 2017 to 2022. He was active in the distribution of grants from the American Rescue Plan. He has served as the superintendent for the Illinois State Fair horse show. He spent 25 years in the military, decorated for distinguished service, achieving the rank of lieutenant colonel and commanding infantry in the Gulf War.

House 105:

State Rep. Dennis Tipsword of Metamora seeks a second term. He is a career law enforcement officer, serving nearly 10 years as Woodford County’s chief deputy. He graduated from the University of Illinois Police Training Institute and from Northwestern University’s School of Police Staff and Command. As a lawmaker, he serves on the Public Safety Working Group and serves on committees focused on ethics, elections, public safety and mental health.

He is being challenged in the Republican primary by Donald Rients, a Benson resident who is president of the village’s fire protection district. He is an insurance company infrastructure analyst who also has been a correctional officer and graduated from U.S. Army Reserve Officers Training Corps.

Lostant’s Morgan Phillips is unopposed in seeking the Democratic party nomination for this seat.

House 88:

State Rep. Dan Caulkins, a Decatur Republican, announced he is not running for re-election after serving three terms in the Statehouse.

Vying for the open seat are Chuck Erickson, a member of the McClean County Board and former county Republican chairman, and Regan Deering, volunteer chairwoman of the Decatur Public School Foundation and Republican nominee for the 13 th Congressional District seat won by Nikki Budzinski in 2022.

House 76

State Rep. Lance Yadnock, an Ottawa Democrat, is not seeking re-election.

Democrats who have filed are Cohen Barnes of DeKalb, Carolyn “Morris” Zasada of DeKalb and Amy “Murri” Briel of Ottawa.

Republicans who have filed are Liz Bishop of La Salle and Crystal Loughran of Peru.

House 99:

Republicans in the race are Kyle A. Moore of Quincy and Eric R. Snellgrove of Beardstown.

House 107:

Republicans in the primary are Brad Halbrook of Shelbyville and Marsha Webb of Macon.

Objections to petitions must be filed by Dec. 11.