Vietti, Manker, Fannin and Mennenga Livingston County Board District 1 winners

by: Gretchen Teske

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — John Vietti, Regina Manker, Marty Fannin and Scott Mennenga have won the race for Livingston County Board District 1 seat Tuesday night.

According to the Livingston County Election Commission, Vietti won with 26.5% of the vote, Manker with 22.7%, Fannin with 19.4% and Mennenga with 16.7%.

