PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The vote-by-mail application process has officially started.

Illinoisans looking to cast their vote in the 2022 primary election can now get the ball rolling.

Officials with the Illinois State Board of Elections (ISBE) said the election authority must receive all requests by mail by June 23. The primaries will take place on June 28.

All in-person early voting requests must be made by March 19.

ISBE officials told WMBD earlier in March that they expect vote-by-mail to be more popular this year than usual, but not as strong as it was when the pandemic was in full swing.

“What we saw in the 2020 General Election was a split among voting by mail, voting early in-person, and voting on election day. We saw roughly 1/3 each. We had about two million votes cast each way,” said Illinois State Board of Elections Public Information Officer Matt Dietrich. “Regarding vote-by-mail, that was a very big increase. Previously, we had only had just under 10% of ballots cast by mail.”

Dietrich said “absentee balloting” isn’t used anymore as a term.

“A lot of people have found it’s a more convenient way to vote,” Dietrich said. “But we’re not dealing with the same pandemic situation today. A lot of the motivation for voting by mail in November 2020 was that people didn’t want to go out, we didn’t have a vaccine then, they didn’t want to go to a potentially very crowded place on election day.”

Dietrich expects Illinois to have more than the 10% vote-by-mail ballots seen pre-pandemic, but he is not sure it will reach the 1/3 level as was seen in the November 2020 election.

Listed below is information on how to apply for vote-by-mail in specific counties: