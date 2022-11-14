(WMBD) — Illinois voters have chosen to codify a constitutional amendment that guarantees all workers’ right to unionize.

With 99% reporting, 58.1% of voters cast a “yes” vote while 41.9% voted no.

The amendment reads as follows:

Employees shall have the fundamental right to organize and to bargain collectively through representatives of their own choosing for the purpose of negotiating wages, hours, and working conditions, and to protect their economic welfare and safety at work. No law shall be passed that interferes with, negates, or diminishes the right of employees to organize and bargain collectively over their wages, hours, and other terms and conditions of employment and workplace safety, including any law or ordinance that prohibits the execution or application of agreements between employers and labor organizations that represent employees requiring membership in an organization as a condition of employment.

The provisions of this Section are controlling over those of Section 6 of Article VII.

There was confusion surrounding this bill, as some organizations claimed it would raise property taxes if passed. WMBD was unable to verify that claim.

Illinois joins Hawaii, Missouri, and New York as the only states with workers’ rights codified in the state constitution.