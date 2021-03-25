Washington mayoral race heats up

In this Sept. 8, 2020 photo, voting booths are kept socially distant at the Chesterfield, N.H. polling site. A majority of President Donald Trump’s supporters plan to cast their ballot on Election Day, while about half of Joe Biden’s backers plan to vote by mail. That’s according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research that finds 54% of voters say they will vote before polls open on Nov. 3. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Two candidates are squaring off in a non-partisan mayoral election, which means there are no party affiliations, and there was no primary- a first for the town of Washington.

Current Mayor Gary Manier is seeking a sixth term in the role he’s held since 2001. After 20 years of public service, Manier said he’s not done serving the community he loves, and he will continue to make himself available to the public at all hours.

“I just want to continue to give back and see what happens,” he said. “I take phone calls at 2 or 3 o’clock in the morning. I answer every email. I answer every phone call.”

Meanwhile his challenger, Ward 1 Alderman Lilija Stevens, said the community should be involved in major decisions that affect taxpayers’ money.

“I’m running for mayor because I see while I have been on the council that we could involve the community and the alderman more in the process of developing policy,” she said.

Stevens said the process of getting things done in the city council is very slow, and it’s something she wants to change.

“For an alderman to bring forth agenda items or suggestions on policy, it’s a rather complicated process,” said Stevens.

Stevens was elected as an alderman in 2019 for a four-year term. If Manier wins a sixth term, Stevens will remain alderman and finish out the term.

Early voting is already underway. Election Day is April 6.