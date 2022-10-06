NORMAL, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — On Thursday, Democratic Gov. JB Pritzker and Republican challenger Darren Bailey will meet at the Braden Auditorium on the campus of Illinois State University for a televised debate, hosted by Nexstar Media Group.

The debate is ahead of the November election, where voters will decide who will represent them as the state’s chief executive officer.

This will be the first of two face-to-face debates during the campaign ahead of Election Day, Nov. 8.

There are three ways viewers can watch the debate when it begins at 7 p.m. Thursday — broadcasted on our station or streamed on this website and our app.

Tune in online for a pre-show starting at 6:30 p.m. with an analysis of what you should be paying attention to tonight during the debate.

The first debate at Illinois State University will be moderated by WGN-TV News anchor Tahman Bradley and WCIA-TV News anchor Jennifer Roscoe. The moderators will pose questions to each candidate, including several submitted in advance by voters. They will focus on topics important to viewers at home.

The election for Illinois Governor will take place on Nov. 8. Voters must register to vote by Oct. 11, by mail, and Oct. 23, online. To register to vote, please visit the Illinois Online Voter Registration website.